What Disney Men Would Look Like in Real Life

From time to time, you hear about guys who say they have a crush on a female cartoon character. We believe (hope) that it’s a totally harmless statement and not a totally pervy obsession. But, whatever it is, we normally just shake our heads and think, Boys will be boys…

Now it looks like we may be crossing over to their side as well.

Artist Jirka Väätäinen has released a new collection art featuring the men from Disney animated movies. From princes to heroes, these are the leading lads who are either there to simply support the more popular princess, or who start as the goofball guy and eventually turns into an honorable man. Väätäinen starts with the original animated image, then uses digital compositing, photo manipulation and digital painting to create these lifelike portraits.

This isn’t the first time Väätäinen has created these types of paintings. His vision of real-life Disney Princesses was a huge hit, and this follow-up with the men has already started blowing up the internet.

This new collection includes John Smith from Pocahontas, Tarzan, Hercules (who a lot of people in the general public seem to forget about), Prince Adam in post-transformation from Beauty and the Beast, Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty, Prince Charming from Cinderella, Aladdin, and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid.

And the truth of the matter? They’re all pretty snacky. Even Tarzan, and you know that hair is matted and he never used deodorant.

Check out these Disney princes in real life and see who your favorite guy is.